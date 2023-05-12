Two women, who pleaded guilty to using their Ħamrun flat for prostitution, were each handed a suspended sentence and fined, and are likely to be deported.

The two Columbian nationals, Yina Paola Segura Medina, 33, and Anec Clemencia Pineda Gutierrez, 50, were arrested on Thursday after the police searched their Ħamrun apartment on suspicion that the women were running a brothel.

The women were escorted to court on Friday and charged with using their flat for prostitution purposes.

Prosecuting Inspector Kylie Borg informed the court that €4,070 in cash was found in possession of Gutierrez. The other accused had some €250 in cash.

The money was seized by the police.

Assisted by an interpreter and a legal aid lawyer, the women registered an admission.

In light of that early guilty plea, the court, presided over by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, condemned each to a two-year jail term suspended for three years and a fine of €250.

The court also ordered the confiscation of the cash.

Lawyer Josette Sultana was defence counsel.