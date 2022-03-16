Two women flying into Malta from Spain have been caught with around €400,000 worth of cocaine, the police said on Wednesday.

The women were stopped by Customs officials at Malta International Airport after they disembarked on a plane from Madrid.

They refused to cooperate after being told they would be searched, and suspicions grew when a Customs canine gave indications that they were carrying illicit substances.

Photo: Police CMRU

Both women, aged 18 and 29 and from Venezuela, were then arrested by the police and searched. Officers found that they were smuggling dozens of capsules as well as clingfilm-wrapped parcels containing cocaine. The drug’s street value has been estimated at around €400,000.

The two suspects are likely to be arraigned in the coming days. Magistrate Doreen Clarke is leading an inquiry into the case.