Two women were hospitalised on Tuesday after they were injured in an accident in St Paul’s Bay.
The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Korp tal-Pijunieri at around 5pm.
The victims, both 64-year-olds, were travelling in a Renault Zoe that was involved in a collision with a Mercedes driven by a 24-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.
A parked Volkswagen was also hit in the collision.
The condition of the victims, both foreign nationals, is not yet known.
