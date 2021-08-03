Two women were hospitalised on Tuesday after they were injured in an accident in St Paul’s Bay.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Korp tal-Pijunieri at around 5pm.

The victims, both 64-year-olds, were travelling in a Renault Zoe that was involved in a collision with a Mercedes driven by a 24-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.

A parked Volkswagen was also hit in the collision.

The condition of the victims, both foreign nationals, is not yet known.