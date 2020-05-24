Two women were hospitalised on Sunday after the car they were in smashed into a wall and fell into a field in Għajnsielem.

The crash on Triq il-Qala was reported to police at around 5pm.

Initial indications are that Mazda Demio’s driver, a 23-year-old from Valletta, lost control of the vehicle while driving. A 22-year-old from Gżira was in the passenger seat at the time.

Both women were taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance, where they are being treated. No information about their medical condition was available at the time of writing.

A police investigation into the incident is under way.