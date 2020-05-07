Two women were injured when they were struck by a wheel which came off a truck, the police said.

The unusual accident happened on Thursday afternoon in Triq Wied il-Għajn, Zabbar.

A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries while the other woman, 24, was slightly hurt. Both were treated in hospital.

The police said the wheel came off a DAF 45 truck while it was being driven in the street.

Investigations are continuing.