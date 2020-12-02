Two women were injured in a traffic accident in Santa Venera on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, Santa Venera at 3.15pm.

The women, aged 55 and 59, who both live in Ħamrun, were hit by a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by 33-year-old man, who also lives in Ħamrun.

A medical team gave the victims first aid on site and they were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The younger woman suffered grievous injuries, the older one slight.

The police are investigating.