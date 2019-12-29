Two women were hospitalised after they were injured in a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay on Saturday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq it-Turisti corner with Triq Għawdex at 9.30pm.

The women were passengers in a Hyundai Getz that collided with a BMW X3.

The Hyundai was being driven by a 57-year-old Italian man who lives in St Paul’s Bay, the BMW by a 34-year-old man who also lives in St Paul’s Bay.

One of the women is an 80-year-old Italian who lives in Gżira. She was seriously injured. The identity of the other, who suffered grievous injuries, is not yet known. Both were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.