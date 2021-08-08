Two women were injured, one of them grievously, in a traffic accident in Tarxien.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Anard at 2.15pm.

A 23-year-old woman from Birkirkara was grievously injured when the Fiat Punto she was driving collided with an Audi A1 that was being driven by an 18-year-old woman from Marsascala. The latter suffered slight injuries.

Both women were assisted by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department on site and were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.