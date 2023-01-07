Two women were grievously injured on Friday afternoon as a result of a collision in Mellieħa.

The women, who are aged 67 and 68 and both from St Paul’s Bay, were travelling towards Mellieħa on Triq Selmun when the 67-year-old lost control of the Nissan Qashqai she was driving and crashed into a wall.

Police were alerted to the crash at 2.45pm.

A medical team was called to the site and took the two women to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where they were treated for their injuries.

A police investigation has been launched into the incident.