Two women, aged 72 and 44, are under arrest after drug sachets ready for trafficking were found in their residence.
The police said officers from the drug squad surrounded and then raided a residence in Kalkara late on Monday after days of observation.
Suspected cocaine ready for trafficking was found.
Magistrate Rachel Montebello is heading an inquiry.
The two women are being held at police headquarters.
