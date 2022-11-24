Two workers were injured on Thursday after falling off a ladder in two separate accidents in St Paul's Bay.
The police said in a statement they were informed about the first fall at around 9.15am.
Officers rushed to a hotel under construction on Triq il-Qawra where a 57-year-old Indian man from Pietà had fallen off a ladder.
He was later certified as having suffered slight injuries.
While the police officers were still on site, a 45-year-old Turkish man from Gżira fell off a ladder on the opposite side of the road.
The man suffered grievous injuries.
Civil Protection Department officer assisted the injured on site.
Police investigations are ongoing.
