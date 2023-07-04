Two workers were grievously injured when they were hit by scaffolding that fell while they were working on it in Nadur.

The police said the accident happened at a building in Triq it-Tiġrija at 2pm.

The victims, who are Turkish and live in Nadur, are aged 51 and 39.

They were given first aid by a medical team on site and were then taken to Gozo General Hospital.

The police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are investigating.