Two workers were grievously injured when they were hit by scaffolding that fell while they were working on it in Nadur.
The police said the accident happened at a building in Triq it-Tiġrija at 2pm.
The victims, who are Turkish and live in Nadur, are aged 51 and 39.
They were given first aid by a medical team on site and were then taken to Gozo General Hospital.
The police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are investigating.
