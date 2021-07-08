A man, caught in Paceville with 42 sachets of cannabis in his backpack, was handed a two-year jail term after admitting the crime.

Abdiaziz Hassan Ibrahim, 30, from Somalia was charged in court on Thursday with posession of the drug under circumstances indicating that it was not intended for his personal use.

Prosecuting inspector Jonathan Cassar told the court that district policemen, patrolling the Paceville area, had come across the accused allegedly stirring up some commotion.

Once calm was restored, the officers left but later returned to the suspect after receiving information that he was dealing in drugs.

A search of his backpack revealed 42 sachets of cannabis grass, the inspector said.

At first under interrogation, the suspect insisted that he had stolen the sachets and denied that the substance inside was cannabis.

But a court-appointed chemical expert certified that the sachets contained the drug.

The man's charges aggravated by the fact that the offence was committed within 100 metres of a club or other place where young people habitually met. He was also charged with relapsing.

“I am guilty,” the man spontaneously told the court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli.

She explained to the accused that in view of the charges, his admission would translate into effective imprisonment.

“The drug is mine,” the man insisted as the court granted him time to consult his lawyer and reconsider his plea in terms of law.

After consulting outside the courtoom with his legal aid lawyer, Charmaine Cherrett, he confirmed his guilty plea.

“We understood each other. I want to accept what the court gives me,” he said, as his lawyer informed the court that she had explained clearly to the accused the implications of such admission.

The lawyer pointed out that the accused had registered a very early guilty plea and had assumed full responsibility for his wrongdoing, adding that a two-year effective jail term would be appropriate in the circumstances.

The prosecution agreed on the term, saying that although the accused had not admitted immediately upon arrest, he had later cooperated.

In light of the submissions, the court declared the accused guilty and condemned him to a two-year effective jail term and a €500 fine, besides ordering him to cover court expert expenses.

“Thank you very much,” the accused said, bowing to the court before being escorted out of the room.