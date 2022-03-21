Paul Trapani Galea Feriol is celebrating his second-year anniversary leading the growth entrusted to him at Zanzi Homes as head of sales.

Over the past 24 months, Zanzi Homes, alongside its sister brands QuickLets (www.quicklets.com.mt) and QLC Commercial Real Estate (www.qlc.com.mt) confirmed itself as Malta’s largest real estate group.

Much of this expansion has been driven by Zanzi Homes, the group’s brand focused entirely on the sale of properties which range from homes at the market average price and keeps going up to the luxurious million-euro tag dwellings.

Heading the sales division, Trapani Galea Feriol has been instrumental in making locally born Zanzi Homes a go-to brand for acquiring one’s dream property, be it a primary home or to enjoy as a summer house, or as an ideal investment for those looking for high returns.

After completing his studies overseas, Trapani Galea Feriol’s journey in real estate started in 2002 after joining a leading luxury property brand in Malta and spending four years learning and understanding this semi-niche market, which despite sharing similarities with the overall industry, tends to be a different ball game which requires a different skill set.

“At the start of 2019, I decided to take up a new adventure as head of sales and faced the challenge in bringing Zanzi Homes up to the level that QuickLets, its sister company, occupies in the market: the leader,” Trapani Galea Feriol said.

His day involves understanding what the newest deals on the market are and promote them internally, driving his team of franchise owners and sales managers to believe in their abilities and property portfolio which in turn they share with their clients, making sure the Zanzi Homes brand continues to consistently position itself as one of Malta’s leading real estate brands. The over 500 property specialists and the 36 offices the group manages is evidence of the company’s standing in the market and the growth it experienced since its inception in 2013.

“The aim is to also lead the sales market and I’m proud that we have had two years of almost doubling our targets which encourages me every day. We have a fast-growing team that is passionate and driven and which is constantly evolving and attracting the industry’s best talent. We offer a great service on all forms of property, be it residential or commercial, and are currently building a phenomenal sites team too, so what are you waiting for, join us today!” Trapani Galea Feriol concluded.

