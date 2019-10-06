We have all seen the film Erin Brockovich that chronicles the one-woman fight against big energy corporations that were contaminating the groundwater of the town of Hinkley, California with carcinogenic hexavalent chromium that was making the residents seriously ill.

We watched transfixed as Brockovich went after these big money corporations armed only with her smarts and an insatiable drive to obtain justice for the residents who had been duped into thinking by the suits that their energy corporations were using safe levels of chromium in the water they drink and bathe in.

Until Brockovich’s hunch and subsequently her research were proved right, she was called delusional and a fantasist.

We cheered and most probably thumped our seats when Brockovich, a single mother of three with no legal training, won the residents a whopping $333 million settlement. We all love a feel-good film where the little person wins big against corporate giants with bottomless pits of money and resources.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was our own home-grown Erin Brockovich. For decades, and especially in the last years of her life, she single-handedly went after people in government and Opposition who were contaminating our well spring of democracy with their corrupt practices. Her investigative work uncovered breath-taking levels of corruption at the highest echelons of government.

Depending on which side of the fence one was sitting on, when Daphne uncovered these stories, we most probably thumped our desk at the latest jaw-dropping instalment and refreshed eagerly our browsers hoping to be regaled with another high octane story.

We have a fight on our hands. For the soul of our country

We used to ask “Meta se tfaqqa’ bomba, Daphne?” (when will you drop a bombshell, Daphne?) when there was a lull in her posting on her website, until a bomb really went off on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 2.58pm, killing her instantly.

Whoever planned this assassination hoped her voice and her stories would be silenced forever and they would continue with their corrupt activities with no care in the world. Boy, were they wrong!

On that very day that will live in infamy, we started protesting this attack on the right to know, on the free press and demanded truth and justice for Daphne and her stories. But after two years of relentless campaigning at home and abroad, we still do not know who ordered and paid for Daphne’s assassination.

Our Prime Minister finally established an inquiry but not after making sure that it will go the same way as the Egrant inquiry: total exoneration.

By all accounts it is not an inquiry but an exercise in futility.

Morever, he chillingly told Daphne’s family that he would only consider dropping the libel suits he instituted against her if they accept the finding of the Egrant inquiry.

Not the actions of a Prime Minister who wants to get to the bottom of who ordered the assassination of a journalist, his most vociferous critic who was killed under his watch.

But we do want to get to the bottom of the most heinous attack on our democracy. Our actions for the past two years of impunity and no justice have all been geared towards holding the government to account for Daphne’s assassination and the sustained attacks on democracy, rule of law and good governance.

Our programme of events to mark the two-year anniversary of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia is not only a commemoration but it is mostly a reminder to the government and the inert Opposition that we are not going anywhere and the settlement we are demanding is justice for Daphne, for our country, for each and every one of us.

We are no closer to truth than two years ago when the Prime Minister declared that “no stone will be left unturned” in the pursuit of truth and justice.

So join us on Wednesday, October 16, at 7pm in Valletta to shout that we are mad as hell and we cannot take it anymore. We have a fight on our hands. For the soul of our country. You might feel helpless and small in the face of such impunity but in the words of Erin Brockovich:

“If you can go out there and stand up for what it is you believe in no matter how many times you are knocked down, in the end the swinging of your own blows will exhaust them.”

That’s the plan.

Alessandra Dee Crespo is a member of the Repubblika executive committee.