Two young Sudanese men have been arrested after robbing two people in Marsa.

In a statement the police said that during a night patrol early on Thursday, district officers heard someone scream within the vicinity of Triq Derby.

There, a 28-year-old Malian told them that he had just been robbed by two people. Soon after, a 23-year-old Eritrean told the same officers that he had been attacked by two people wielding a knife.

He was rushed to hospital where he has been certified as suffering grievous injuries.

The district police managed to track down two men close to the locality's police station. When they were stopped by the police one of them dropped a knife, and a search on the two men yielded keys, lighters, two mobile phones and cash.

The Sudanese men - an 18 and a 20-year-old - were arrested.

An inquiry was launched by Magistrate Doreen Clarke, and police investigations are ongoing.