Two youths have been arrested and will charged with vandalising a historic cross in Mellieħa.

In a statement, the police said that a a 21-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, both from the UK, had been arrested following a police investigation by the major crimes unit and the district police.

Known as Salib tal-Pellegrini, the cross, a 12-foot stone monument in Mellieħa, was found knocked off its pedestal and smashed on Monday.

All that was left of the religious icon, built in the 18th century, were pieces of debris and dust leading down the steps of the monument.

The police said the two suspects were being held at police headquarters in Floriana. They are expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

The cross is said to have been erected in 1776 and cost 82 silver coins to build, replacing one made of wood.

The monument was a landmark for Catholic pilgrims on their way to the church of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary in Mellieħa.