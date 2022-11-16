Two-thirds of people who measured their internet speed at home found it to be lower than actually advertised, according to a new survey.

A recent Malta Communications Authority survey has shown increasing awareness of the quality of service with 44% of 800 households surveyed this year saying they tested their download speeds, compared to 23% in 2019.

Of those respondents that carried out download speed tests, 44% said the speed measured was equal to that being advertised by the service provider, while 38% found the speed to be slightly lower, and 18% found far lower speeds.

The survey was carried out over the phone between June and August. The randomly selected households were stratified according to their geographic region, age composition and operators’ market share.

Most households have internet

Results showed that almost all households - 95% - have an internet connection, three percentage points lower than that recorded in 2019.

A quarter of those without fixed broadband used mobile broadband instead, while the rest were households with residents that considered the service too complicated or unnecessary.

Download speed was a key factor influencing choice with 34% of surveyed households considering it as the leading factor - up 11 percentage points from 2019.

Price and upload speed ranked as the second and third factors respectively, for 27% and 16% of surveyed households.

81% of households with fixed internet perceived their connection speeds as adequate for their day-to-day needs. Customers were largely satisfied with quality of service with 74% saying they were satisfied with their current internet service, whilst another 19% felt indifferent.

66% had internet problems

Meanwhile, the percentage of respondents saying they were dissatisfied rose by two percentage points since 2019 to 7%.

66% of respondents experienced performance issues with their fixed internet service in the previous 12 months.

Of these, 22% reported more than five faults, 50% reported between two to five faults and 29% reported one fault. Most of those reporting faults - 62%, said their concerns were handled well.

86% of surveyed households were aware of their monthly expenditure on the fixed internet. 42% of those said they spent more than €50 per month. Another 35% spent between €30 to €49 per month.

Under-18s spend more time online

57% of surveyed households had at least one family member under 18.

In 36% of cases, these household members spent three to five hours online. Individuals in this age group were more likely to engage in activities related to entertainment (31%). This was closely followed by video games (26%) and educational purposes (14%). One must note that the interviews took place in the summer months.

The most commonly used apps for chat over fixed broadband were Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, whereas the most frequently used content apps were Facebook and YouTube followed by Netflix, Instagram and Titkok.