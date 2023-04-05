The government's contributory benefits outlay totalled €965.9 million by the end of December, a 5.6% increase from 2021.

The National Statistics Office said 2,367 additional two-thirds pensioners were the principal catalyst for the reported increase.

Non-contributory expenditure amounted to €242.5 million, 14.1% higher than 2021.

The rise in non-contributory outlay was the result of additional cost of living adjustment payments made in December 2022, together with the restructuring of the in-work benefit.

The largest cohort of contributory beneficiaries was reported under the two-thirds pension (57,932).

A total of 44,500 families obtained children’s allowance in 2022.