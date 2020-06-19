When it comes to choosing the online sportsbook to place bets, there should be a few factors to consider. Convenience should always play an important role when it comes to choosing the best and part of that is the payment method for making a deposit and how to retrieve winnings.

However, one of the important factors that is often missed is whether the bookmaker is offering great promos and bonuses for new members and loyal punters. Well, the best betting sites in Canada with great promos can be easily checked on many review sites, but the following information is about what kind of bonuses these bookies are offering. This should help players decide whether the bonus that is so tempting is actually worth it.

Welcome bonus

This may be something that almost all online bookies would offer. After all, this is the best way to entice and sign up new players. Welcome bonuses would vary from one bookie to another. Some would offer a specific amount of bonus, while others would be a percentage of the first deposit.

Some online bookies would even offer as much as 100 to 300 per cent worth of bonus. However, the bigger the percentage is, the more likely that it will have a maximum amount or a limit.

Match bonus

This is a term used when bookies are willing to match the amount of money being deposited. For example, a player is depositing $100 into their betting account. The bookie will then match this with another $100. This is technically a hundred per cent bonus and is usually the most generous bonus a bookie could give.

Usually, this kind of bonus is only offered when there are big or popular matches the bookies are really promoting. This is something to take advantage.

Deposit bonus

A deposit bonus is something that you can avail every time you make a deposit. However, when it comes to often it is, depends on the bookie. This can be something that you can get every time you make a deposit or you can only get during a specific time of the month or the week.

This is usually lower than the initial deposit or welcome bonus that you would get. It could range from 5 to 50 US dollars. Sometimes, it could also be a percentage of what you are depositing. And so, if a bookie has this, check when you could get the bonus and schedule the time when you should be making a deposit to avail this.

Free bets

One can actually bet for free. This is true, but this is usually offered to loyal punters, and so if one is planning to bet on sports for a while, then this is something to check whether the bookie offers this or not.

What’s great about free bets is that these can be used on matched betting. Matched betting is when bets are placed on winners and losers. This way, players will benefit from the bets whatever the outcome of the game is.

However, there are times that the free bets can only be used on a specific sport, league, or matches.

No deposit bonus

A no deposit bonus sounds like free bets but this isn’t really the case. A no deposit bonus or bet means players get to place a bet on a match of their choice for free.

This is something one can get when signing up with an online bookie. However, there’s a catch. If a player wins with the bonus received, they can only withdraw winnings after making an actual deposit. So basically, this isn’t a free bet. It’s just something risk-free.

Overall, bonuses are always nice to get from online bookies. Yes, almost all bookies nowadays would offer promos and bonuses, but not all promo can be beneficial. Players should choose the promo that would suit their betting styles and needs to really make the most out of their money.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/