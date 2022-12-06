Mould, moisture and water leakage in your home can pose many risks – not just to your building, but also to your health. This is why it is essential for your home to be waterproofed where and when needed by one of the many professional waterproofing contractors in Malta and Gozo, to prevent both structural and health damage from taking place.

Waterproofing is the process of applying a specialised coating to different areas of your home that might come in contact with water – this includes basements, wells, roofs and even the side of your building.

If you are on the lookout for a skilled waterproofing specialist to help you enjoy your property to the full, you’re in luck, thanks to the numerous waterproofing contractors in Malta and Gozo. They can present you with a choice of waterproofing solutions and preventative measures designed to avoid issues brought on by water seepage.

Cementitious membrane

This is one of the easiest choices for most, as the supplies needed are readily available at local ironmongers, making the procedure the simplest and most hassle-free. Besides, this compound is simple to use in interior wet areas such as bathrooms. However, since it is not exposed to the elements, this type of membrane does not go through the process of contracting and expanding – making it only ideal for indoor use.

Presenting your home with a solid waterproofing system is crucial, as it creates an impenetrable barrier over foundations, roofs, and walls to protect them from water damage. While there are many types of waterproofing membranes, it is ideal to choose the most suitable one for your home by carrying out the necessary research.

Bituminous membrane

Flexible and water resistant, bituminous membrane is made up of reinforced fibre and polymer grade. This method is ideal for concrete foundations and roofs and is also known as asphalt coating.

When exposed to UV rays, the bituminous membrane may weaken and become brittle over time as it is a more fragile material. This however can be easily solved by adding more flexible materials to it, such as acrylic or polyurethane-based polymers.

Liquid membrane

Liquid membrane uses priming coats and top coats, making it more flexible thanks to its repeated application and rubbery consistency. It offers more flexibility compared to cementitious materials, as when the liquid dries your walls or roof will acquire a rubbery layer of UV-resistant protection.

Polyurethane liquid membrane

This is the preferred option for flat areas that are exposed to constant weathering. While highly flexible, Polyurethane Liquid Membrane is still quite sensitive to moisture if this is already present before application. If the concrete of stone slabs, where this material is applied is already moist, it can lead to rapid de-bonding and peeling over time.

The waterproofing process is ideally done when the building is still new, as it would definitely prevent most of the problems that might otherwise arise. However, if you are residing in an old building that hasn’t yet been waterproofed, it is crucial to start considering this for numerous reasons. There are multiple waterproofing contractors in Malta and Gozo that hold ample skills, experience, knowledge and technology for a range of application, rehabilitation and maintenance services related to waterproofing – with most of them even providing a hefty guarantee.