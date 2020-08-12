Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. originally set for next month has been pushed back to November, organisers said Tuesday.
In a statement, promotional company Triller said the fight in Los Angeles would now take place on November 28 to coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
