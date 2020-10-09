The U-21 European Championship qualifier between Iceland and Italy, which was due to take place on Friday, has been postponed because of two new cases of coronavirus within the Italian team.

Milan announced that one of the two players who tested positive on arrival at Rekyavik airport on Thursday is their defender Matteo Gabbia.

The other, according to the sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, is goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari. An unnamed official also tested positive.

