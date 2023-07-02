The Malta FA are set for a testing two weeks when the local governing body of football hosts the UEFA U-19 Championship finals between tomorrow and July 16. General secretary Angelo Chetcuti spoke with Valhmor Camilleri about the challenges and opportunities associated with this tournament...

Malta may not have vast experience in hosting major championship finals in world and European football.

In fact, the last time the Malta FA was given the opportunity to organise a major championship final was in 2014 when the UEFA U-17 finals were held here.

Despite the evident limitations, the organising committee have left no stone unturned to ensure that the next two weeks will offer a memorable experience not only to the eight participating teams – Malta, Greece Iceland, Poland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, and Spain but also to all football fans who will flock to our stadia to watch the action unfold.

The tournament will get underway on Monday when Poland face Portugal at the Tony Bezzina Stadium before Malta kicks off its campaign against Italy at the National Stadium (kick-off: 21.00).

Malta FA general secretary Angelo Chetcuti said the organisation of this championship was a major test for the local governing body of football.

