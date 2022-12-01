Uber Green is now available in Malta. This new service allows platform users to travel in hybrid and electric vehicles at the same price as Uber's most popular product, UberX.

The launch of Uber Green is part of the global commitment to become a zero emission mobility platform in 2040 worldwide. Uber's commitment includes a comprehensive roadmap as well as a series of agreements with public and private institutions around the world.

The main milestones of the Uber roadmap are:

In 2025, 50 per cent of the kilometers travelled through its platform in the seven European capitals (Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Lisbon, London, Madrid and Paris) will be in zero-emission vehicles.

In 2030, Uber will become a zero emission platform in Europe, the United States and Canada.

In 2040, the 10,000 cities in which Uber is present will have 100% of the trips made in zero-emission vehicles, public transport and micro mobility.

To achieve this goal, Uber will invest $800 million in aid to drivers to cover the costs of acquiring and charging electric vehicles, the main barriers that hinder access to electric mobility. In Malta, Uber and the local partner (Rides and Eats) will invest €50,000 in its transition strategy to electric vehicles.

The general manager of Uber in Malta, Neyran Bahadirli, said: “As the largest mobility platform in the world, we have a key role in the fight against climate change. Today we take a big step in our commitment to become a zero emissions platform by launching Uber Green. And we do it hand in hand with our partner Rides and Eats, to, together, put Malta at the forefront of electrification in Europe."

Uber Green will be available with a fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles with the aim of further increasing its offer to users who, starting from June this year, have the opportunity to access different services such as Uber X, Uber XL, Uber Comfort and, now, Uber Green.

As part of our effort on Green transition, Uber's local partner, Rides & Eats, will finance a €50,000 yearly contribution to support drivers who wish to buy an electric vehicle: for every trip performed until the end of 2023 drivers will be getting €1 to be spent on the purchase of a new electric vehicle, for a total of €2,500 per driver.

The electric transition in mobility is one of the key steps towards fighting climate change - Sebastian Ripard, CEO of Rides & Eats

Sebastian Ripard, the CEO of Rides & Eats commented that: "We strongly believe that the electric transition in mobility is one of the key steps towards fighting climate change and we are committed to facilitating this transition here in Malta." Also, Rides and Eats has finalized an agreement with Motor’s Inc., Auto Sales Ltd. - Kind’s and Industrial Motors Ltd, three local dealers representing OEM for further discounts to those drivers who want to switch to a zero emission vehicle.

Accessing Uber Green is very simple:

Open the Uber app

Choose a destination

Select Uber Green

Find out the final price in advance and confirm the ride

Enjoy your trip and when it's time to go home, follow the same procedure.