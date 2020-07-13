Maltco Lotteries has announced the launch of E*SOCCER betting, enriching its U*BET sportsbook with one of the world’s fastest growing virtual spectator sports.

E*SOCCER will be available across Maltco Lotteries’ retail network offering top-notch responsible entertainment. This announcement comes shortly after the reopening of the National Lottery operator network following the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through U*BET’s E*SOCCER, Maltco Lotteries will offer players the opportunity to bet on some of the most popular worldwide electronic football leagues of FIFA20, powered by Sportradar.

E*SOCCER is a groundbreaking sport in which authentic players and their respective teams compete for top prizes at the world’s major sports tournaments.

“Maltco Lotteries is always seeking to innovate and differentiate its offering by introducing new games in Malta. Intralot has been instrumental in our company’s wide modernization by providing us with next-generation solutions,” said Vasileios Kasiotakis, Maltco Lotteries’ CEO.

“As the pioneers of betting in Malta and having established U*BET as a leading and trusted brand, it was only natural for Maltco Lotteries to take the next step and expand its sports offering with electronic leagues. Our aim is to offer E*SOCCER players with a comprehensive betting option that features a simple participation method, and to responsibly enhance their player experience.”

Intralot Group CEO Chris Dimitriadis noted: “We are proud to see Maltco Lotteries at the forefront of retail transformation elevating the digital experience of players. INTRALOT has built upon a broad portfolio of next-generation solutions and operational expertise across verticals that enable lottery and gaming operators to forge new opportunities in unprecedented times and drive growth.”

E*SOCCER betting is available daily from Maltco Lotteries’ fully operational POS network, which has implemented social distancing measures, offering a safe environment in which players can choose among a vast portfolio of entertaining games, specifically designed to comply with responsible gaming principles.

For more information about E*SOCCER, players are encouraged to visit our website and social media pages, or call Maltco Lotteries’ Helpline at +356 23883333, Monday to Sunday from 6am to 8pm.