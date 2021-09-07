Video game publisher Ubisoft on Tuesday named insider Igor Monceau as its new creative director, a year after his predecessor left the company amid a sexual harassment scandal.

The French company whose blockbuster titles include Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs and Far Cry, was convulsed last year by allegations of pervasive sexism, discrimination and harassment that saw several executives leave or pushed out of the firm.

After a year in which the French company's CEO, Yves Guillemot, filled in temporarily in the strategic post, the company promoted insider Monceau.

Having started his career with Ubisoft in 1998, Monceau participated in the development of numerous titles, including first-person shooter franchise Far Cry.

Guillemot last year promised "major changes in corporate following the accusations of sexual misconduct against managers in the company's Toronto and Montreal studios.

Senior staff in Brazil, Bulgaria and the United States also faced allegations, with some of the alleged incidents going back years.

In addition to the departure of several high-profile executives, the company has also restructured its human resources department.

The company faces a lawsuit in France from two former employees and a trade union for institutional harassment.

The Singapore employment watchdog TAFEP said last month it is investigating allegations of workplace harassment and unfair treatment at Ubisoft's office there.