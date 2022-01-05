Udinese and Torino’s Serie A matches this week could be postponed after local health authorities banned squad members from playing following Covid-19 outbreaks.

Udinese, who have seen nine players test positive for the virus, on Wednesday requested that Serie A postpones their games against Fiorentina on Thursday and Atalanta on Sunday.

Local authorities have said the squad should quarantine until the end of the week.

