Udinese have appealed against being forced to play one match behind closed doors as punishment for fans racially abusing France goalkeeper Mike Maignan last weekend.

The Serie A club, who have since banned five fans for life, were hit with the sanction after Maignan was repeatedly racially abused in the first half of Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to AC Milan.

“We reflected for a large part of the day whether or not to present an appeal,” said Udinese CEO Franco Collavino in a statement released on Wednesday night.

“Having looked at the documents however we realised that we had to act to protect the reputation of our club, which has historically been multi-ethnic, and the efforts we have made to go after the perpetrators.”

