Udinese have appealed against being forced to play one match behind closed doors as punishment for fans racially abusing France goalkeeper Mike Maignan last weekend.

The Serie A club, who have since banned five fans for life, were hit with the sanction after Maignan was repeatedly racially abused in the first half of Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to AC Milan.

“We reflected for a large part of the day whether or not to present an appeal,” said Udinese CEO Franco Collavino in a statement released on Wednesday night.

“Having looked at the documents however we realised that we had to act to protect the reputation of our club, which has historically been multi-ethnic, and the efforts we have made to go after the perpetrators.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.