Udinese have been ordered to play a match behind closed doors after AC Milan and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan was subjected to racist abuse last weekend, the Italian league’s disciplinary committee announced Tuesday.

Maignan, 28, was abused during Milan’s 3-2 win at Udinese on Saturday, a game which was halted for five minutes in the first half after repeated offensive remarks from behind the goal he was defending.

Serie A said it had “decided to sanction Udinese with the obligation to play a match behind closed doors”.

On Monday, Udinese said they will ban a supporter for a life after identifying the first individual responsible.

“This person will face a lifetime ban from attending any Udinese Calcio matches,” the club said.

