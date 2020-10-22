UEFA has given up on holding its under-19 championships in Northern Ireland and cancelled the tournament, which had already been postponed several times.

The governing body of European football issued a statement, dated Tuesday evening, which said that the decision was “due to the current unresolved epidemiological situation in Europe and resulting travelling difficulties.”

The under-19 Euros were originally scheduled for Northern Ireland at the end of July 2020, with a final on August 1, but were postponed first to November and then to March next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament was also a qualifier for the under-20 World Cup, scheduled for Indonesia starting on May 20, 2021.

