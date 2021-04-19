UEFA on Monday confirmed that a new format for the Champions League will be introduced from 2024 with the number of clubs in the group stage increasing from 32 to 36, despite an earlier announcement that 12 major clubs were planning to break away and start a rival Super League.

The new format – which will see all 36 clubs brought together into one pool instead of the current system of four-team groups – was approved at an executive committee meeting of European football’s governing body in Switzerland.

No announcement was made about how the four extra teams would qualify other than that one place would go to the fifth-ranked league in Europe, which is currently France.

