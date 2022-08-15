Ħamrun Spartans could end up playing in an empty Partizan Stadium in next Thursday’s first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs, according to Serbian reports.

The Maltese representatives will face Partizan with a group stage berth at stake. Thursday’s game is scheduled at 9pm.

Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade are waiting anxiously on the UEFA Disciplinary Commission’s ruling in the coming hours after their supporters’ behaviour in last week’s tie against AEK Larnaca was reported by the UEFA delegates.

