UEFA said Thursday they are in talks with Bayern Munich over next week’s Super Cup final in Budapest after the German government declared the Hungarian capital a risk area for the coronavirus.
Despite the travel warning, European football’s governing body say Champions League winners Bayern will face Europa League holders Sevilla as planned at Budapest’s Puskas Arena on September 24 for the UEFA Super Cup.
