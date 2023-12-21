Europe's top court ruled on Thursday that moves by football governing bodies UEFA and FIFA to stifle the creation of a rival Super League had broken EU law.

"The FIFA and UEFA rules making any new interclub football project subject to their prior approval, such as the Super League, and prohibiting clubs and players from playing in those competitions, are unlawful," the European Court of Justice ruled.

The summary of the written judgment stressed that its ruling doesn't necessarily mean that the Super League project should now be authorised, just that FIFA and UEFA have been "abusing a dominant position" in the football market.

A22 Sports, the company promoting the Super League project, claimed victory.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

