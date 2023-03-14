UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin on Tuesday threatened to take games away from clubs when away fans are banned, after Naples shut out all Frankfurt residents ahead of Wednesday’s last 16 tie.

The Champions League clash between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt will have no official away section as a consequence of the shutout.

The UEFA President said the ban could set a dangerous precedent in European competitions.

“This situation is intolerable and we urgently need to do something about it, because the decision is absolutely wrong” Ceferin told German TV on Tuesday.

