UEFA on Saturday announced the cancellation of Tottenham’s COVID-postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes.
The two clubs were unable to find a suitable date to reschedule Thursday’s game and “as a consequence, the match can no longer be played”, European football’s governing body explained.
UEFA’s disciplinary wing will determine a result for the scrapped fixture.
The ruling will please Group G winners Rennes.
The French side had flown to London and accused Spurs of making a “unilateral decision” in calling off the match on Wednesday.
