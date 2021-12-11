UEFA on Saturday announced the cancellation of Tottenham’s COVID-postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes.

The two clubs were unable to find a suitable date to reschedule Thursday’s game and “as a consequence, the match can no longer be played”, European football’s governing body explained.

UEFA’s disciplinary wing will determine a result for the scrapped fixture.

The ruling will please Group G winners Rennes.

The French side had flown to London and accused Spurs of making a “unilateral decision” in calling off the match on Wednesday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta