The 2021 Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is set to be moved to the Portuguese city of Porto from Istanbul, UEFA are expected to announce.

The European governing body of football had initially wanted to move the final to Wembley and was in talks with the UK government. However, there was a considerable sticking point over waiving quarantine rules for the 2,000 staff, sponsors, VIPs, and foreign media, SkySports News reported.

The fixture was due to take place at the Ataturk Stadium on May 29, but pressure mounted for the venue to be changed after the UK government placed Turkey on its ‘red’ list of at-risk countries and urged fans not to travel for the fixture. UK citizens returning from red-list countries are required to quarantine at a government-approved hotel for 10 days.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta