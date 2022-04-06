With many clubs reeling from the financial fallout of the pandemic and competitive inequality growing despite existing fair play rules, UEFA will on Thursday unveil changes in its tactics for levelling European football’s economic playing field.

After months of discussions, UEFA is expected to adopt an overhaul of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) system introduced in 2010 to stop clubs piling up debts in their pursuit of trophies.

The focus will change from requiring clubs to balance their books to curbing spending on salaries, transfer fees and agent commissions.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta