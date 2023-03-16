UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has promised to ensure there will never be a repeat of the chaotic scenes that marred last season’s Champions League final in Paris.

An independent report published last month found European football’s governing body was primarily responsible for serious congestion problems outside the Stade de France prior to Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against Liverpool.

Thousands of Liverpool fans were penned in against perimeter fences and tear-gassed by police.

