UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on Monday slammed clubs involved in plans for a breakaway Super League and launched stinging attacks on Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli as well as Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

“I’ve seen many things in my life. I’ve been a criminal lawyer for 20 years but I’ve never seen people like that,” said the Slovenian as UEFA responded to the news that 12 leading European clubs, including Juve and United, had decided to launch a rival competition to threaten the Champions League.

Juve chairman Agnelli had been involved in negotiations with European football’s governing body over reforms of the Champions League in his roles both as European Club Association (ECA) chairman and as a member of UEFA’s executive committee.

