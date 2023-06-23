UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin admits “not everything was perfect” for Manchester City and Inter Milan fans at the Champions League final in Istanbul.

City supporters reported issues with transport to the Ataturk Stadium, on the outskirts of Istanbul, prior to their team’s treble-clinching 1-0 win against Inter.

There were also complaints about a lack of toilets and limited access to water at the showpiece final in June 10.

Football Supporters Europe is gathering fan accounts from Istanbul in order to compile a report to present to UEFA.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com