UEFA is hopeful that the postponed European Championship will go ahead next year with fans able to attend, president Aleksander Ceferin said on Thursday.

However, the head of European football's governing body did not rule out the possibility of having to change the controversial format for the tournament, which is due to be staged in 12 cities all across the continent.

"What didn't seem strange in January seemed strange in March. Maybe something that seems strange now will not seem strange in December or January," Ceferin told AFP in an exclusive interview in Lisbon, where the Champions League is being played to a conclusion after a long suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue reading this story on Sports Desk, the new sports website brought to you by Times of Malta.