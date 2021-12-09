European football’s governing body UEFA has confirmed that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League game with Rennes on Thursday is off after a coronavirus outbreak in the Spurs camp.

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that the Group G fixture would not take place after 13 players and members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 at the Premier League club.

French side Rennes, who had flown to London, said Spurs had made a “unilateral decision”.

But UEFA confirmed in a statement on Thursday the game would not go ahead, giving the organisation a headache over the rescheduling of the game.

“We can confirm that the Tottenham-Rennes match will not take place tonight,” it said. “Further information will follow in due course.”

