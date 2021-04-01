UEFA is weighing up the possibility of allowing teams at this year’s European Championship to name larger squads following calls by several coaches who are afraid of losing players to Covid-19, a spokesperson told AFP on Thursday.

“UEFA is considering the issue. No decision has been made yet,” a spokesperson for European football’s governing body told AFP.

The option has been prompted by calls from several coaches, notably those of Italy, Belgium and France, to prepare for teams being hit by a raft of positive coronavirus tests which could force players into isolation during the tournament.

