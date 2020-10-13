UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he is optimistic that the Euro 2020 finals, postponed until 2021, can be played with fans in stadiums across Europe next June, but admits several scenarios are being explored due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the moment, we are planning the Euro exactly as we want it to be,” Ceferin told German broadcaster ARD when asked about fans attending games at 12 host stadiums despite numbers of Covid-19 positive test cases rising across Europe.

