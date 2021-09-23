UEFA has doubled prize money for the 2022 Women’s European Championship in England, the continent’s governing body for football announced on Thursday.

The 16 qualified teams will share a total of 16 million euros ($18.7m), up from just eight million euros at the last Euro in the Netherlands in 2017.

“The financial distribution will include increased guaranteed amounts and performance-based bonuses for the group stage,” UEFA said following a meeting of its executive committee in the Moldovan capital Chisinau.

