UEFA says that it is dropping its disciplinary case against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus over their involvement in the controversial European Super League, to comply with a ruling from a Madrid court.

European football’s governing body said late Monday that “the proceedings (are) null and void, as if the proceedings had never been opened”.

It is the latest chapter in an affair that sent shockwaves through football.

The three heavyweight clubs were among 12 “founders” who caused uproar in April with their proposal for the elite breakaway league.

