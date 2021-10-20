A report commissioned by UEFA estimates a shortfall of between 2.5 and 3 billion euros ($2.9 to 3.5 billion) over four years for European federations if FIFA adopts its controversial plan to switch to a biennial World Cup, AFP has learned.

European football’s governing body presented the findings of the study to the leaders of its 55 member federations on Tuesday.

