UEFA announced Tuesday that they 30 percent of stadium capacity would be filled at the Super Cup in Budapest where Champions League winners Bayern Munich face Europa League victors Sevilla.
The game is scheduled for September 24 and will become the first international match to be played before a crowd, the coronavirus pandemic having forced games behind closed doors.
